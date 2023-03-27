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Pay Off My House & Develop My Novel and Game

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Pay Off My House & Develop My Novel and Game

Goal$18,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCaleb Rhodenbaugh

Pay Off My House & Develop My Novel and Game

Hello — I'm Caleb Rhodenbaugh. I have been building a fantasy novel and a C++ game that share one world. The look is intentional — a beautiful futuristic cyber-fantasy heavenly paradise utopia — not grimdark cyberpunk. Characters, art direction, and code are already in motion. The male character in the image is Cael. The female character is Aerluna. They are the lead characters of the novel and game.


I decided to create the novel and game as my life's work because of a health condition I have, called Eosinophilic Esophagitis, which makes my body a living hell. The novel and game create the reality that I wish I had.


I'm raising $327,435.43 for two clear purposes:


1. Pay off my house — $325,035.43 remaining — so I'm not carrying that load while I finish the creative work.

2. 12 months of creative tools — $2,400 total:

- Cursor — $720 ($60/mo) — writing and coding

- ChatGPT — $1,200 ($100/mo) — writing and game work

- Meshy AI — $480 ($40/mo) — game-ready 3D assets


That's the whole ask. No mystery buckets. If there are leftover funds after those priorities, I'll say so in an update and put them toward the same creative runway.


This is a personal fundraiser for my housing and the tools that let me create. Donations are gifts to support that — not tax-deductible charity contributions, and not a pre-order of the book or game.


How you'll know the money is used as promised:

- This page lists the house target and the tool runway in dollars.

- I'll post updates when a milestone hits (house payment applied, subscription renewed, chapter or build shipped).

- I'll never invent donation totals or hardship details.


Whether you give $5 or more, share the link, or just read this — thank you. I'll keep the story honest and the updates real.


— Caleb J. Rhodenbaugh

https://www.linkedin.com/in/caleb-j-rhodenbaugh

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