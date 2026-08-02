Help Me Pay Off My Home and Get Back to One Job

Six years ago, I became a widow, and since then I have worked hard to rebuild my life and remain financially independent.

About a year ago, I lost a modest-paying job that I depended on. Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to find another position that pays enough to replace that lost income. To make ends meet, I am currently working two jobs at the age of 55.

I am grateful that I am able to work, and I have always believed in doing whatever is necessary to take care of myself. But working two jobs has become increasingly difficult. It leaves very little time for rest, family, or simply having a chance to enjoy life.

My hope through this fundraiser is to raise enough money to pay off my home. Having my home paid off would greatly reduce my monthly expenses and allow me to work one job instead of needing two just to stay financially secure.

I am not asking for help because I don't want to work. Quite the opposite — I have continued working, searching for better employment, and doing everything I can to remain independent. I am simply hoping for a chance to reach a place of stability after a difficult six years, where I can support myself with one job and have a little breathing room in my life.

Losing my husband changed my life in ways I never expected. Losing my job years later added another difficult challenge. I have kept going, but I could really use some help getting to a more secure place.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to me. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with friends, family, or others would also be an incredible kindness.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your support, and for helping me work toward a future with a little more security, peace, and hope.