Help Me Pay Off Debt and Rebuild

I'm disabled with Cerebral Palsy, and over the last couple of years I've found myself in debt that's become hard to keep up with while trying to survive on $994 in SSI benefits. The weight of these outstanding debts has made it nearly impossible to move forward.





I'm raising $6,000 to pay off all of my outstanding debts in full. Getting out from under this debt would give me the breathing room I desperately need and help me rebuild my life.





Any and all help is very much appreciated. Thank you for standing with me.