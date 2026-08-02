Help Me Pay for Eye Care and Testing

I've developed a severe eye infection that's causing vision loss, inflammation, extreme light sensitivity, and pressure behind my eyes. I've already been to the ER, ophthalmologist, and urgent care, but I don't have insurance and I'm facing significant out-of-pocket costs.





I urgently need to get blood work done and have an in-depth vision screening to understand what's happening and get proper treatment. Without insurance, these extended labs and detailed testing are expenses I can't cover on my own right now.





I'm asking for help with the cost of these medical tests so I can get the care I need. Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time.