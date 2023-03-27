Help me pay for college!!

Hello everyone!!





If you're reading this, please consider donating!!





I am a freshmen in college, and am struggling to get a job at the moment. I haven't got a car, and the need to pay my college tuition is getting very close! I know my goal is very high, but I am trying to pay for all 4 years of college.





I would normally ask my family, but unfortunately my fathers side of the family doesn't speak with me, my grandmother on my moms side just had stomach surgery, and my mom is disabled. I've already made $5,400 dollars, and any help towards my goal would be a HUGE help!!





I also make digital art on @/mycreativespace444 on instagram, so if you wish to cashapp me on there, I take commissions as well!!





I really want to become an author, and I need as much help as I can get.





Please donate!!