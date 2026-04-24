Help Me Pay Back My School Loans

My name is Ifechukwude. My father abandoned me and my mum as a child so it just my mum taking care of me .I just finished school, and I'm facing a difficult situation. During my time in school, my mom and I took out loans to cover my school fees, hostel, feeding, and transportation. Now that I've graduated, those debts need to be paid back, and the people I'm owing are pressing me hard.





Right now, I don't have a job. I've applied for positions, but I haven't been able to secure employment yet. Without income, it's impossible for me and my mom to pay back what we owe on our own. The pressure is mounting, and we're struggling to find a way forward.





I'm asking for help to pay back these loans so my mom and I can have some relief and I can focus on finding work without this weight on us. Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.