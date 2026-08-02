Help Me Overcome Debt and Rebuild My Life

My name is Valarie, a mother of three children from Kenya. I am humbly reaching out for help during one of the hardest seasons of my life.

For years, I have worked hard to provide for my children and meet our family’s needs. Along the way, I accumulated debts while trying to keep everything going. Today, the financial burden has become overwhelming, and my income is no longer enough to meet the debts and essential needs of my family.

I have reached a point where I feel emotionally and financially exhausted. I have struggled quietly for a long time, trying to find a way out, but I now need the kindness of others to help me get back on my feet.

I am raising KSh 200,000 to help clear urgent debts and support my children’s school and essential needs. This would give me breathing room, restore hope, and allow me to begin rebuilding our lives without the constant weight of debt.

I know there are many people facing difficulties, so I do not take your kindness for granted. Any amount you give, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference to my family. If you cannot give, sharing my fundraiser or keeping us in your prayers would also mean so much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me believe that a difficult season does not have to be the end of my story. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.