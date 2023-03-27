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Help Me Out of My Crazy Parents’ House

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byZachary Kudrna

Fundraiser funds will be received by Zachary Kudrna

Help Me Out of My Crazy Parents’ House

Hello. I am a 36-year-old male who’s active on social media, including YouTube and Instagram. My name is Zach, but go by the alias of Z.K. McEwan in honor of my late grandmother’s maiden name McEwan of my family’s Irish roots on my mom’s side of the family.


I have been living with my parents for most of my life, including for financial reasons. I have suffered from the emotional abuse from my parents since my childhood from the 90s and I don’t have a lot of followers on my social media and have been turning to the Internet for assistance. My parents are behaving like they’re kids from the 1950s (back when the technology of today’s generation including computers and smartphones didn’t exist then) and aren’t really doing anything to help me get ahead in life. Every promise they make, they break in the end. I have worked different jobs since the age of 21 and currently have no job no matter where I apply to and all the information I put in, including my work history, education, and skills. All my older siblings and I have been able to gain computer proficiency skills with no issues during our childhoods then. However, my parents have mental issues that they have refused to seek treatment for the past 60 years since they started raising a family, and they are way behind and are still the same angry parents I have known since childhood. My parents will just play games and keep on preaching that they love me, only to become angry and mean in the end and say and do things intended to intimidate me, and I still haven’t let go of the pain and suffering I’ve endured from my childhood when they would yell and scream at me if I didn't follow their orders, and I’ve received spankings from them which left me with the worst bruises that I will never forget. Time after time, I would sit in front of a computer, watch cartoons, or play video games so I wouldn’t be in the middle of my parents’ constant arguing. I once had a nice (yet dated) apartment that I lived in from August of 2018 until January 2021 after COVID-19 hit during 2020 and moved back into my parents’ house for personal financial reasons, and I am still waiting until I have an apartment again so I can be on my own and be away from my crazy parents. My parents also get into my other siblings’ personal business, including those who quit going to church, those struggling to get the weight off, and other things they personally don’t like. All my parents do is fly off the handle and are full of excuses to show what horrible bullies they are.


I am also actively selling on eBay, but my sales have been very slow, despite that I do my best as a seller with a great record of shipping items on time and that my buyers receive the items in the conditions they were found/advertised.


The #1 issue with my parents being the root cause of their anger is their inability to adapt to the modern world with technology, especially since most companies these days only take applications online than the old-fashioned method of paper.


I am simply asking for your help to get me out of this terrible situation with my folks that have been making my life miserable with their yelling and inability to seek treatment for the root cause of their anger. I just want to have my privacy and want to be able to do some of the things I’d like to do.


Any help is appreciated. Thanks.

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