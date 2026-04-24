Help Me Open My Small Custom Gift Workshop

Hi everyone,

I'm raising €10,000 to start a small custom gift and engraving business from the ground up.

The idea is simple: create meaningful, personalized products that people can give for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, new homes, special occasions, and corporate events.

I want to build a small workshop where I can design and produce engraved and personalized items, selling them primarily online and eventually working with local businesses and event organizers.

Where the €10,000 Will Go

The funds will be used to purchase the equipment and materials necessary to start producing and fulfilling orders:

€4,000 — Engraving and production equipment €1,500 — Initial materials and inventory €1,000 — Packaging and shipping supplies €1,000 — Website, photography and branding €1,500 — Marketing and launch costs €1,000 — Initial operating reserve

My goal isn't to build something huge overnight.

I want to start small, produce quality products, earn my first customers, reinvest the profits, and gradually turn the workshop into a sustainable business.

Reaching €10,000 would give me the opportunity to purchase the equipment instead of relying on outsourced production and would allow me to begin creating products myself.

Any contribution, regardless of the amount, brings this project one step closer to becoming real.

And if you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean a lot.

Thank you for helping me build something from the ground up. ❤️