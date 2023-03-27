Help Me & My 3 Boys Find a Place to Call Home ❤️

Hi everyone,

With a very humble and grateful heart, I’m reaching out to ask for help for myself and my three boys. It is not easy for me to ask for help, but right now I’m doing everything I possibly can to give my children a safe, peaceful, and stable home.

In July, my boys and I moved from New Jersey hoping for a fresh start and a better life. Unfortunately, things have not gone the way I had hoped. I have been trying to get unemployment but have had no luck, and I am working hard to get back to work because I want nothing more than to be able to provide for my children and become independent again.

My two oldest boys are 8 and 6 and are in school. My youngest is 3 and, because of his birthday being toward the end of the year and us moving so close to the beginning of the school year, he is not old enough for Pre-K yet.

We are currently staying with my aunt and her disabled boyfriend, and I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart that we had somewhere to go when we needed it. I will never forget that we were welcomed. Unfortunately, the situation has become very difficult, and the negativity has made it hard for my boys to have the peaceful environment they deserve. We are also on a very busy street without a safe place for them to play outside and simply be kids.

My greatest wish right now is to find a safe place for my three boys and me — somewhere we can have peace, stability, and a little room to breathe. A place where my boys can play, laugh, feel safe, and know that they are home.

I am also hoping to raise enough to get an enclosed scooter for temporary transportation while I work toward getting back on my feet. Having reliable transportation would help me get to work, take my children where they need to go, and eventually save enough to get a car of our own.

Every single dollar raised would be a blessing and would go toward helping us get into a home, covering the initial costs of moving, getting basic necessities, and helping me have transportation until I am able to get back to work and afford a vehicle.

I want everyone who reads this to know how deeply, truly, and sincerely grateful I am. Whether you donate $1, $5, $10, or whatever you are able to give, please know that it would mean more to me and my boys than I could ever put into words.

And if you aren't in a position to donate, please don't feel bad at all. Sharing our fundraiser, saying a prayer for us, sending some encouragement, or simply taking the time to read our story means so much to us. ❤️🙏🏼 I am doing everything I can to get my family back on our feet. I just need a little help getting there.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every donation, every share, every prayer, and every kind thought. I will be forever grateful for anyone who helps me give my boys the safe and loving home they deserve.

Thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍

With all of our love and gratitude,

My 3 Boys & I 🩵💚💛



