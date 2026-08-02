Help Me Move to a Safe Living Situation

❤️ HELP ME MOVE INTO A SAFE HOME ❤️

I’m currently in a living situation where I don’t feel wanted or secure. I’m paying $400 a month just to stay where I am, while also struggling to afford basic necessities like food and getting enough rest.

I’m a full-time student working part-time, and a large portion of what I earn goes toward debt and other personal expenses, leaving me with very little to work with each month.

I’m raising $2,000 to help cover the move-in costs for a new apartment and give me the opportunity to have a safe, stable place to call home. Right now, my income simply isn’t enough to cover my current responsibilities while also coming up with the upfront costs required to move.

Any amount—big or small—would bring me one step closer to getting out of this situation and into a place where I can focus on my education, my stability, and building a better future.

If you’re able to donate, please consider supporting me through PayPal. I have until the 21st to meet my move-in deadline.

Thank you to everyone who donates, shares, encourages me, or simply takes the time to read my story. Your support truly means more than you know. ❤️🏠



