Help Me Move Out and Start Fresh

I'm a young African American who came back home to live with my grandparents while I figure out my next steps after college. They offered to take me in, and I've been helping maintain the house with cleaning and chores.





Recently, things have become unsafe. My grandpa has been taking his frustrations out on me during the divorce, and it escalated when he tried to fight me. After I left the house, our doorbell camera captured a man he called his grandson screaming racial slurs at me. I've never had a father figure other than my grandpa, and this has made me feel unsafe and deeply alienated from the family.





I've signed a lease and I'm moving out as soon as possible. I need help covering the downpayment on the lease, furniture and other housing necessities, and gas and food to get to work while I'm getting back on my feet. I already have a Job in the city I signed my lease and a car to get there as well.





Your support would mean so much to me as I take this step toward safety and independence.