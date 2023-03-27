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Help Me Meet My Biological Mother in Russia

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byKseniya Rousseau

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kseniya Rousseau

Help Me Meet My Biological Mother in Russia

Hello, everyone!

My name is Kseniya, and I was born in Russia before being adopted and brought to the United States as a baby.

For my entire life, I have wondered about where I came from, who my biological family was, and what my life was like before I was adopted. Growing up, I never knew if I would ever have the opportunity to find the people I came from or return to the country where my life began.

Now, after all these years, something I once thought might never happen has finally happened: I found my biological mother, Rosa.

We have reconnected, and I now have the opportunity to travel back to Russia and meet my biological mother in person for the first time since I was a baby.

I have also been given the opportunity to participate in a Russian television program involving well-known television host Andrey Malakhov. The program will help bring my biological mother and me together, and there may also be other biological family members involved. DNA testing will take place as part of the process, which could help answer some of the questions I have carried with me throughout my life.

There is also another unexpected part of my connection to Russia. I have a 1/4 share in an apartment in Novosibirsk that is connected to my biological family. The apartment may be sold, and because I live in the United States, I need to be physically involved in handling my portion and the necessary legal paperwork and arrangements.

This trip is about so much more than traveling to another country.

It is about finally meeting the woman who gave birth to me. It is about seeing the country where I was born, learning more about my history, and potentially meeting other biological relatives. It is about getting answers to questions I have carried since childhood.

I will be traveling with my husband, Pablo, who will be beside me throughout this journey. Our four children will stay safely at home with Pablo's parents while we travel.

We are hoping to raise $15,000 to help make this journey possible. The money will help cover airfare for Pablo and me, accommodations, transportation, passports and visas, travel insurance, necessary legal and document expenses related to my share of the apartment, food, and other essential costs associated with international travel.

I never imagined that I would have the chance to go back to Russia and meet my biological mother. For most of my life, she was someone I could only wonder about. Now she is a real person I can talk to, and I have the chance to finally stand face-to-face with her.

If you are able to donate, every amount will help us get closer to making this once-in-a-lifetime journey possible. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much to me.

Funds will be received by me in the United States and will be used for my personal travel, accommodations, transportation, and expenses associated with handling my own property interest and required documentation.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for supporting me, and for helping me return to where my story began. ❤️

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