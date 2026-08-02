Help me make my first paycheck count!

I’m reaching out for a little mutual aid as I work toward a fresh start.

After being unemployed for 5½ months, I’m finally starting a new job and I’m incredibly grateful to have that opportunity. Unfortunately, the financial strain from being out of work has left me dealing with overdrafts and a negative bank balance.

I’m asking for help getting out from under those overdrafts so that when my first paychecks come in, they can actually go toward moving forward — catching up on necessities, staying on top of my bills, and rebuilding some stability — instead of immediately disappearing into overdraft fees and the hole I’ve had to dig myself out of.

I’m not looking for a handout to avoid working. I’m working again, and I’m doing everything I can to get back on my feet. I’m just asking for a little help bridging the gap between surviving unemployment and finally being able to start over.

Anything helps, whether it’s a donation, sharing this, or simply offering some encouragement. Thank you for reading and for helping me get a real fresh start. ❤️





i do have Venmo and cashapp as well