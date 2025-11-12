Help me liberate Chesterton!

Many of us love G. K. Chesterton’s works, but what most people don’t know is that a huge body of his writing is currently buried in old newspaper archives.





What I found out this week is that a great deal of that buried work—998 essays, it turns out—is in the public domain, waiting for someone to go through the old newspaper scans, recover the text, check it against the originals, and make it publicly available again. I’m talking about decades of some of Chesterton’s best writing for The Illustrated London News.





I can do this with ChatGPT, but it takes time and effort and—most importantly for this post right here—money: $100 to upgrade ChatGPT to Pro for a month and get this done right. What I need here is horsepower, and my wife will probably shoot me if I spend any more money on anything related to books.





So my goal is simple: liberate Chesterton. I want to rescue these 998 beautiful essays and make them freely available to the whole public. I don’t just want them on my Kindle. I want them on everyone’s Kindle. I want people to read them and share them for free. I want the ideas Chesterton put into these forgotten newspaper columns to spread far and wide across the globe again. So send your money to this literary romantic/lunatic and help liberate Chesterton from the musty cellars of the historical archives.





They say the best things in life are free. And sometimes they are. But sometimes you have to give 100 bucks to somebody so he can make it free for everybody else.



