Help Me Leave and Rebuild for My Three Kids

I'm a mom of three, ages 17, 14, and 6, and I'm leaving my marriage. After 18 years, I can't stay. Yesterday, during an argument, my fingers were broken. He's refused to let me work for years and has cut me off from my friends and family. Now he's started getting physical with my oldest son.





I have no job, no car, and no money. I'm isolated and trapped, but I have to get out. My kids need me to.





I'm asking for help to leave safely and start over. I need funds for a place to stay, transportation, and the basics to get my children and myself away from this situation. Once I'm away from him, I can work. I will work. Right now, I just need the space and resources to make this happen.





Your support would mean everything to my kids and to me. Thank you for standing with us.