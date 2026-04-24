Help Me Leave an Illegal Apartment Situation

I was sleeping in my car for a few months before I finally got an apartment. When I moved in, things weren't what they were supposed to be, and I've been dealing with a very rude landlord ever since.





While I was out of town for my father's funeral, I sent the landlord money we had agreed upon. But it still left a balance, and when the 15th of August came, another balance was added on. Now I owe about $900, and he's threatening to put me out over it.





When I tried to make an arrangement with him, he asked me to sign a paper stating that if I didn't pay by a certain date, I'd have to leave without a court hearing. I refused because that didn't sit right with me, and it's illegal to tell someone they have to leave with no court hearing.





Since living there, I've also discovered the apartments are illegal. He's converted three bedrooms into a two-bedroom and a one-bedroom. Another apartment controls my AC and the breaker box. I don't even have a lease.





I need help to leave the state and start fresh. Your support would mean so much to me right now.