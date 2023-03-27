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Help Me Leave an Abusive and Toxic Home

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlecia Coleman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alecia Coleman

Help Me Leave an Abusive and Toxic Home


Hi everyone. I honestly never thought I would have to ask strangers for help like this, but I’m at a point in my life where I desperately need a fresh start.

I’m trying to raise $6,000 so I can move out of my mom’s house and get somewhere safe and stable. I currently live in Hamlet, North Carolina, and my home environment has become extremely toxic and abusive. Living here has taken a serious toll on me emotionally, and I don’t feel like I have a safe or peaceful place to call home.

There have also been situations where my personal belongings have been taken or gone missing, including my mail, clothes, and food. It’s incredibly difficult feeling like I can’t even keep the things that belong to me or have basic necessities without worrying about them being taken.

I’m working and trying my hardest to become independent, but finding another job where I live has been extremely difficult. Right now, I’m only being scheduled for one day a week, which makes it nearly impossible for me to save enough money to leave.

I’m not asking for someone to give me a life they built for themselves. I’m asking for help getting out of a situation I feel trapped in so I can finally have the chance to build a stable life for myself.

The $6,000 would help me pay for a security deposit, first month’s rent, utilities, moving expenses, transportation, and basic necessities while I get established.

I know $6,000 is a lot to ask, and I understand that not everyone can donate. Even $5, $10, or simply sharing my fundraiser could make a huge difference.

I just want a safe place to call home. I want to be able to work, support myself, keep my belongings, and live without constantly feeling afraid or stressed about what might happen next.

Thank you for reading my story and for helping me get one step closer to a new beginning. ❤️


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