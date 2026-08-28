Help Me Launch My Professional Cleaning Business





My goal is to raise €15,000 to take an important step toward building something of my own: a small professional cleaning business serving homes, apartments, offices, and local businesses in my area.





I want to create a reliable service built around something simple but important: showing up on time, doing the job properly, treating every property with respect, and building long-term relationships with customers.





Rather than starting with a large team or expensive premises, I plan to begin small and keep overhead costs under control. I will personally handle much of the work in the beginning, traveling directly to customers with the equipment and supplies needed for each job.





Why I'm Raising €15,000

Starting professionally requires more than basic household cleaning supplies. The funds raised will help cover the initial investment needed to operate safely, efficiently, and consistently.





My estimated startup budget is:

€4,000 — Professional equipment: commercial vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, extraction equipment, floor-cleaning equipment, ladders and other essential tools. €2,000 — Cleaning products and supplies: professional detergents, sanitizing products, microfiber supplies, protective equipment and initial inventory. €3,500 — Transportation and setup: helping secure and prepare reliable transportation for carrying equipment between customers. €1,500 — Business setup and insurance: registration, professional insurance and other initial administrative expenses. €2,000 — Website, branding and local advertising: creating a professional online presence and reaching the first customers. €2,000 — Initial operating reserve: fuel, replacement supplies and other expenses during the first months while building a stable customer base.

Total goal: €15,000





What I Want to Build

The initial services will focus on residential cleaning, apartment deep cleaning, small offices, move-in/move-out cleaning and periodic deep-cleaning services.

My priority isn't to grow as quickly as possible. It's to establish a good reputation first.

Once the business develops a reliable base of recurring customers, my longer-term goal is to reinvest the revenue into better equipment and eventually create additional work opportunities by bringing other people onto the team.





Why Your Support Matters

For me, this fundraiser isn't simply about purchasing equipment. It's about getting the opportunity to turn hard work into something sustainable that I can continue building over time.





Every contribution will go toward the practical costs of getting the business off the ground.

Even if you aren't able to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser can help it reach someone who believes in supporting a small business at the beginning of its journey.





Thank you for taking the time to read about my project and for helping me move one step closer to making it a reality.