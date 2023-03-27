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Help Me Launch ELZAY Plantain Chips

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Help Me Launch ELZAY Plantain Chips

Goal₦15,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byCatherine Addo

Help Me Launch ELZAY Plantain Chips

I’m raising ₦15,000,000 to launch ELZAY Plantain Chips, a proudly Nigerian snack brand, and produce our first commercial batch of 10,000 professionally packaged packs.

My name is Catherine, and I’m an entrepreneur building ELZAY into a brand that creates real products and opportunities.

I’ve chosen to start this new chapter with something simple, familiar and proudly Nigerian — plantain chips.

The vision is to take a snack that Nigerians already love and build it into a properly packaged brand that can be sold directly to customers, through social media, at events, and eventually through wholesale and retail distribution.

🍌 What we are launching

Our first production target is 10,000 packs across four sizes:

3,000 × 100g — ₦2,500

4,000 × 200g — ₦4,000

2,000 × 500g — ₦8,000

1,000 × 1kg Jumbo — ₦15,000

At these planned retail prices, the first 10,000 packs have a projected retail sales value of ₦54,500,000 if fully sold at retail.

💰 What the ₦15,000,000 will help us fund

The funds will go toward:

🍌 Raw plantain for production

🛢️ Cooking oil and ingredients

🥡 Custom branded packaging

⚙️ Commercial slicing equipment

🧂 Seasoning and spices

🔥 Cooking gas

👷🏽 Production labour

🚚 Transportation and logistics

📣 Branding, marketing and our launch

🔧 Packaging and production tools

💰 A contingency reserve for unexpected production expenses

I want this to be more than just a one-time production. My goal is to build ELZAY Plantain Chips into a sustainable Nigerian food brand that can grow through events, social media, direct sales, wholesalers, retailers and eventually larger distribution.

This fundraiser is my opportunity to move from planning to production.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help us get closer to producing our first 10,000 packs.

If you are unable to donate, you can still support us by sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be interested in supporting a young Nigerian entrepreneur and a growing Nigerian brand.

Thank you for believing in ELZAY and being part of the beginning of this journey. 🍌❤️


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