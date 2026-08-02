I got a lemon I need help turning into lemonade

Help Me Rebuild My F-150 — $3,200 Goal

Hi, my name is Enrique. I recently bought a 2006 Ford F-150 for $2,400, hoping to have a dependable truck that I could use for transportation, work, and eventually making some extra income.

Unfortunately, shortly after buying it, I found out it needed a lot more work than I expected. The brakes went out on me, and I had to put around $1,200 into it almost immediately. Since then, I’ve continued working on the truck myself and have spent roughly another $600 on parts.

At this point, I have too much invested into the truck to simply give up on it, and selling it in its current condition would mean taking a major loss. So I’ve decided to rebuild it and do as much of the work myself as possible.

I’m trying to raise $3,200 to help finish the repairs and get the truck dependable again.

Some of the things it still needs include:

• Alternator

• Belt tensioner/pulley

• Serpentine belt

• A/C compressor

• Fuel pump

• 4x4 actuator

• Fuel injectors

• Throttle body

• Front wheel hub

• Front-end repairs/components

• Grille replacement

• Radio/speaker repairs

• Sheet-metal/floor repair supplies

• Rivet gun

• 4-ton floor jack

• 6-ton jack stands

The tools aren’t just extras. I’m doing these repairs myself to avoid thousands of dollars in shop labor, and having the proper jack, stands, and tools will allow me to work on the truck more safely.

I’m not expecting anyone else to completely rebuild my truck for me. I’m putting in the labor, learning as I go, buying what I can myself, and trying to make the best out of a difficult purchase.

Once it’s dependable, I want to use the truck for more than transportation. I want to be able to use it for hauling, scrap pickup, lawn work, and other side jobs to bring in additional income for my family.

If you’re able to donate, even $5 or $10 gets me closer. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

My goal isn’t to have a perfect truck.I’m also a father of five, so providing for my family is a big part of why I’m determined to make this truck work instead of giving up on it. Once it’s dependable, I want to use it not only for transportation, but also for hauling, scrap pickup, lawn work, and other side jobs that can bring additional income into my household.

Thank you for reading, donating, sharing, or supporting me in any way.

Rick



