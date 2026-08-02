Help Me Keep the Van That Keeps My Family Moving

Hi, my name is Ashley , and I'm reaching out because I could use a helping hand during a difficult season of life.





I'm a single mother of four amazing children, a full-time college student, and I work hard every day to support my family. While I'm proud of everything I've accomplished, the rising cost of living, tuition, and everyday bills has made it increasingly difficult to stay afloat.





I have just $1,400 remaining to pay off my van. This vehicle is more than just transportation—it's how I get to work, attend my college classes, take my children where they need to go, and manage all of our daily responsibilities. Without reliable transportation, keeping up with work, school, and caring for my family would become much more difficult.





Paying off the van would remove a major monthly financial burden and allow me to focus on providing for my children, continuing my education, and building a more stable future for our family.





If you're able to contribute, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. Every donation brings me one step closer to paying off the van and creating a little more financial breathing room. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity will have a lasting impact on my family, and we are truly grateful.