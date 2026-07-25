Help Me Keep Reliable Transportation for My Family

I am reaching out during a very difficult time and asking for support to help me keep my vehicle. My car is not just transportation — it is what allows me to get to work, take care of my children, attend important appointments, and continue providing for my family.

Recently, my financial situation has become harder due to changes in my work hours and increased responsibilities. I am doing everything I can to stay on top of my bills, but my car payment has become a major challenge.

Having a reliable vehicle is essential for my family’s daily needs. Losing my vehicle would make it much harder to work, care for my children, and keep up with the responsibilities I have.

Any support, no matter the amount, would mean so much to my family.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, encouragement, or support you can offer.



