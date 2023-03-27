Help Me Keep Our Home and Provide for My Children

Eight years ago, I built a life with my partner. We have a daughter together, and I'm also raising four children from a previous marriage. I work full-time, but my income alone has never been enough to cover rent, utilities, food, and everything else our family needs. My partner was contributing, or so I thought.





Five days before rent was due, he moved out without warning. He left while I was at work, and he's left me with the full weight of our bills and no way to pay them. I don't receive any support for my older children, and there's no emergency fund to fall back on. I've maxed out credit cards just to keep the lights on and food on the table.





I'm working full-time and doing everything I can, but the gap between what I earn and what we need is too wide. I'm asking for help covering rent and the basic bills so my children and I can stay housed and stable while I figure out what comes next.





Your support would mean so much to our family right now.