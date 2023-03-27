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Help Me Keep My Son's Engineering Degree on Track

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Tanguay

Help Me Keep My Son's Engineering Degree on Track

My son was wrapping up junior year of college when we lost our housing and I lost my job at the same time. I started gig economy work with four different companies to keep us afloat, but two months ago my vehicle broke down. Without it, I have no income.


Right now, my son has just started his senior year pursuing an Engineering degree. I'm solely paying for his tuition, and I cannot let him down. If I don't get my vehicle fixed, the alternator and radiator need to be replaced, I won't be able to cover his tuition. All his hard work and sacrifice would be for nothing.


I'm asking for help to get my vehicle repaired so I can get back to work and keep paying for his final year. Your support would mean everything to both of us.

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