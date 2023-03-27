Help Me Keep My Phone Connected

I’m asking for a little help with an immediate need. My prepaid phone service is about to be disconnected, and I’m trying to raise $60 to keep my phone connected.

I recently welcomed a newborn, and being able to stay connected is especially important right now. I need my phone to communicate, stay reachable, and handle things for myself and my baby.

I’m currently unable to leave home, so I’m trying to handle this through online work and community support. I know everyone has their own expenses, so even $5 or $10 would genuinely help.

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this link with someone who may be willing to help would mean a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any help you’re able to give.