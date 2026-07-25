Help me keep my independence.

Hi, my name is Austin. I am a 31-year-old quadriplegic living with cerebral palsy. My mother raised me on her own and worked hard to provide us with a home. Sadly, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and is now living in a nursing home.

The financial strain has left me several months behind on my mortgage and utilities. I am now at risk of losing my home—the one my mom worked so hard to provide. Your donation will allow me to remain in my home. Being put into a state facility is my biggest fear.. I am not asking for lifelong support. I will be able to maintain everything once I am caught up. Thank you for your prayers, kindness, and any support you are able to give.

Documentation can be provided upon request.