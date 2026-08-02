Help Me Keep My Home While Managing Diabetes

I was recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and because I drive a bus for work, I haven't been able to work for the past two months. My doctors are still working to get my A1C under control, and in the meantime, I'm facing eviction and repossession.





I'm reaching out for help covering the bills and payments I've fallen behind on while I focus on managing my health and getting cleared to return to work. Thank you for standing with me.