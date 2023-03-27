Help me keep my home

Hi. Alot has happened to my life these past few months. I was in a car accident and lost my car. My house has so much damage since these past few storms. My floor and ceiling are caving in. My plumbing is slowly going. My electricity is ok but its not ok. I need a new car for work and need to get my house fixed and its so hard bc my family is struggling as well. However much you can give to me to fix my house and get a cheap car so I can better provide for my family will be helpful.