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Help me keep my home.

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byCarol English

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carol English

Help me keep my home.

My name is Carol, and I never imagined I would be asking strangers for help like this.

After approximately 15 years of living in my manufactured home on a privately rented lot, I was forced to relocate when the owner decided to end my tenancy and sell the property. I had believed I would have the first opportunity to purchase the land if it was ever sold, and I spent months trying to find financing and even located an investor willing to purchase the property and lease it back to me.

Despite everything I tried, I ultimately had to leave rather than have an eviction filed against me.


I have now found another home to rent, and roommate to split everything with. We signed the lease and gave the security deposit.She is working with us to get the rest.I am doing everything I can to make this transition work. But the move has drained nearly everything I have. And now at the last minute the roommate has bailed out. Leaving me with the remaining move- in and I now have to look for another roommate. Yes she signed the lease and is obligated but you can't force her to pay what she owes.


I am living on a very limited retirement and Social Security income. At my old home, I was also able to rent a room for extra income. I have now lost that income and have become a renter myself.


Right now, I am down to $22


The electricity alone is costing me approximately $10 a day, and I still have moving expenses and money owed toward getting settled into the new rental. The property manager has been kind enough to work with me and give me some time, but I need to be able to give her something very soon or I may lose the housing I worked so hard to find.


That possibility terrifies me.


I have spent these last several days packing, moving belongings, trying to deal with my manufactured home, caring for my animals, cleaning the new place, and trying to find assistance wherever I can. People who promised to help with the move did not always show up, and almost every step has taken longer and cost more than expected.


I am exhausted, but I am still trying.


I am not asking for anything extravagant. I am asking for enough help to keep a roof over my head and finish this move.


Any donations will go toward my remaining move-in costs, rent/deposit obligations, electricity, moving expenses, and other immediate necessities associated with relocating.


If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me. Sometimes it only takes the right person seeing a story at the right time.


I know there are many people struggling, especially seniors trying to survive on fixed incomes. I never thought I would find myself in this position.


I am simply trying to get through this transition, keep the new home I have found, care for my animals, and rebuild some stability in my life.


Thank you for reading my story, for sharing it, for praying for me, or for helping in any way you can.

Every dollar right now truly matters.

Thank you so much for your time.

With gratitude,

Carol


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