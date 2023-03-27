Help Me Keep My Home

For the last 10 years, I was a caregiver for my grandmother. When she moved to hospice care, I suddenly lost both my housing and my job. I found work quickly and located a cheap mobile home that needed complete renovation to be livable. I've been managing on my own for the past year, working hard every single day to keep things together.





Then my bank account got hacked. I'm now behind two months on rent and facing eviction. After all the work I've put into renovating this home, losing it would be devastating. My credit is starting to build back up, but I still can't get a loan to cover what I owe.





I went from having no major responsibilities to handling everything on my own. I work so hard, and I'm ready to give up. I don't want this to ruin everything I've built. Your support would mean so much to me right now.