Help Me Keep My Home

After my husband abandoned me and our kids, I lost everything, our home, our stability, and years of my life rebuilding. He left me with all the bills and the mortgage, and the damage he caused has taken so long to recover from.





I've been working hard to pick up the pieces and become whole again. Finally, I got into my own little rental, and it's been wonderful to have a home of my own once more.





But unexpected car expenses have come up, and now I'm short for two months of rent. I'm terrified of losing my home again. I don't want to go through that.





Your support would mean so much to me.