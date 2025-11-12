Help Me Keep My Home and My Animals

I've been out of work and have been desperately trying to stay in my home and not have to move again. The property I live in was foreclosed on and bought by a new company. I work every day and I just can't catch a break. I pay everything out of my checks and tips, but I just can't catch up.





I love my animals. I've had my dogs for 8 years and my cats for 7. If I lose my place, I basically lose them. I've reached out to churches and foundations, but I can't seem to find anything that helps.





I'm asking for help to stay in my home. Your support would mean so much to me and my animals.