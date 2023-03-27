Help Me Keep My Dream and Nearly 30 Years of Hard





In 1998, I made a life-changing decision.

After years of sailing the islands and teaching scuba diving, I decided I wanted something different. I wanted to be self-employed, to build something of my own, and most importantly, to have a place where I could put down roots and build a life and a business.

I have always had what you might call a fascination with feet. I believe strongly that healthy feet deserve healthy, comfortable footwear. So when I decided to open a shoe business, I knew I didn't want to sell just any shoes. I wanted to create something different,

something that would stand out from everything else.

But what kind of footwear?

Then, during my sailing days, a German client introduced me to a pair of Birkenstocks.

I remember putting them on and thinking: this is it.

They were unlike anything I had experienced before, comfortable, supportive and beautifully designed around the natural shape of the foot. I immediately knew that this was the kind of footwear I wanted to bring to Trinidad and Tobago.

That same summer, I travelled to Germany and visited Birkenstock. I was warmly welcomed, and I became determined to introduce the brand to people back home.

I started very small.

My first order was just 36 pairs. Then 100 pairs. I began visiting offices and introducing people to the footwear. Eventually, I placed Birkenstocks in ten stores around the country on consignment. I distributed flyers through residential communities and placed them in orthopedic and podiatrist offices.

I kept building.

In December 2000, I opened my first kiosk in Long Circular Mall with what I can only describe as a big bang—including approximately 50,000 flyers distributed throughout residential communities.

People responded.

My customers began discovering what I had discovered: footwear could be comfortable, supportive and stylish at the same time.

Every year, I travelled to Germany and to international footwear trade shows. Over time, Birkenstock and I became almost like family. They believed in what I was doing, and when people approached them about purchasing their products in Trinidad, they would often send those customers to me.

The business grew.

I advertised in magazines, on radio and in newspapers. In 2009, I moved from the kiosk into a beautiful, fully outfitted store. I expanded the range of Birkenstock styles, colours and products and began complementing them with other quality European footwear brands.

I travelled to footwear trade fairs to discover new styles, new manufacturers and, most importantly, comfortable and affordable footwear that I could bring home to my customers.

For many years, this was my life and my passion.

Then things began to change.

In 2017, I decided to take another major step forward. I planned a second store in the south of Trinidad, including a Birkenstock franchise. I believed in my business. I believed in the demand. I invested my working capital into making the expansion happen and sought assistance from my bank to help complete the project.

Then the bank cancelled the financing.

I was left with a store that was not completed, money tied up in the project and rent that still had to be paid. My working capital began disappearing, and I found myself asking a question I had never expected to ask:

Why, when I had built a sound and profitable small business, was it becoming so difficult to get the support needed to grow it?

Eventually, I had no choice but to close the unfinished southern store. I lost approximately TTD $500,000 plus in the process.

And then the wider economic difficulties became even more severe.

Foreign currency became increasingly difficult to obtain in Trinidad and Tobago. That meant less inventory. Less inventory meant fewer choices for my customers. The situation became even harder when Birkenstock's distribution structure changed and wholesalers became part of the supply chain.

Then COVID-19 arrived.

Like so many small businesses, I suffered tremendously.

But there was one thing that kept me going:

My customers still wanted my products.

That is what has kept me here.

Even today, when I have the right footwear in stock, my customers come.

The demand has not disappeared.

The problem is that I cannot consistently obtain enough of the products they want.

And that is why I am reaching out now.

After nearly three decades of building this business, I am at a point where I need help to keep it afloat and give it the opportunity to grow again.

I need to be able to travel to international footwear trade fairs and expos once again. These events are where I can discover new European footwear brands, new styles, comfortable and supportive designs, and products at different price points that will give my customers more choices.

I don't want my store to be known for having empty shelves or limited choices.

I want to bring back the store I remember the store where customers could walk in and find something comfortable, attractive and suitable for their feet.

I want to be able to advertise again.

I want to be able to tell people about new products with confidence, knowing that when they come through my doors, the products will actually be there.

Most importantly, I want to continue doing what I have done for nearly 30 years:

Helping people find footwear that makes their feet feel better.

I am not asking for help because I have lost faith in my business.

Quite the opposite.

I am asking because I still believe in it.

I know my customers. I know the demand is there. I know what happens when I have the products they want. They come back.

I have survived difficult economic times, the loss of a major investment, currency shortages, changing distribution systems and a global pandemic. There were moments when I wondered how much longer I could continue, but I have never been willing to simply give up.

My dream now is to rebuild.

With financial assistance, I can replenish inventory, travel to footwear expos, introduce new and complementary brands, offer my customers more variety and rebuild the strength of the business I spent nearly 30 years creating.

I want to see those shelves full again.

I want to see my customers walking through the door and saying, “You have the shoes I was looking for.”

And one day, when the time is right, I hope to gradually transition from the business I have loved for so many years into another dream of mine, working on my small farm, growing healthy food and enjoying a quieter chapter of life.

But I am not ready to close the door on my footwear business yet.

There is still life in it.

There are still customers who believe in me.

And there is still a dream worth fighting for.

If you choose to support me, you won't simply be helping me purchase shoes. You will be helping me continue nearly 30 years of work, restore a business that still has demand, serve the customers who have remained loyal to me, and give me the opportunity to build again.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will mean something to me. I will post pics snd videos from the old days coming up to the present times… Advertisings I did during the boom days with the old business name: Shoes And More… The Wellness for feet started 2019 November… No consistency of footwear no ads..

Thank you for taking the time to hear my story, and for considering being part of the next chapter.







