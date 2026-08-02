Help Me Keep My Car Before Friday.

I just started a new job this week, but due to reduced hours at my previous work, I wasn't able to make a past due payment on my car, which I used as collateral for a loan. If I don't pay $917 by Friday, my car will be sold to auction. Anything you feel led to give would be so helpful and a blessing. I am a recovering addict and I am working towards rebuilding my life and regaining custody of my children.





My car is essential to me. I have child support to pay, and I need to be able to visit my two beautiful girls. I'm part of the Cayce Women's Club, I do DoorDash work, and I try to be as active in my community as I can. Losing my car would make all of that impossible right now.





This is a really difficult situation, and I'm asking for help to keep my car. Any support given will be so much appreciated. Thank you for standing with me. God bless.