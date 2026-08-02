Help Me Keep My Car and Home

I've been without a job since July 1, but I'm close to a breakthrough. I've had three interviews with a company and they're about to send me an offer. I can't start for at least two weeks due to background checks and drug testing, but I need my car to get to that job.





Right now, my car is facing repossession and I'm behind on rent. My rent manager is willing to work with me to catch up if I can get at least one month paid. Without my car, I won't be able to start this job when the time comes.





I've been very independent for the last three years. I've only had my dad in my life as far as family, and he can't help because he's on social security. I've been through my sister's death in 2017 and my stepmom's death in 2023. I hate asking for help, but I now realize what the saying "it takes a village" means.





I've applied to everything I could and have had many interviews. This job is within reach, I just need to bridge these next two weeks. Your support would mean everything to me and my ability to move forward.