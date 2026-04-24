Help Me Keep Housing for My Family

I'm a disabled mother and grandmother, and I'm going through a really rough patch right now. My son and his wife left me with high utility bills in their names that I can't afford to pay. To get the utilities switched into my name, I have to pay off their balances first, debts that aren't mine to carry.





I've called the utility company, explained the situation, begged for help, but they won't budge. Their debts are their debts, but now I'm at risk of losing my housing voucher because of this. My kids and grandkids live with me, and I can't let them become homeless again. We went through years of homelessness before, with no family to turn to. I can't put them through that again.





I've tried every way I can think of to solve this on my own, but I'm stuck. I'm asking for help to cover these utility bill balances so I can get them switched to my name and keep my housing voucher. Your support would mean everything to my family.