Help Me Keep a Roof Over My Head and My Dogs

Sixteen years ago, my boyfriend and I built a life together. Last month, he left without notice, and I've been trying to hold things together ever since.





Right now, I'm stuck in a room I rent in a house with black mold underneath it. I'm allergic to mold and mildew, and the conditions are making me sick. My landlord harasses me daily about unpaid rent. One day she says she's selling the house; the next, she tells me I need to be gone by evening or I'll be on the street. Her threats change constantly, and I have no idea what comes next.





I don't have a job. My car's transmission tore up last year and I couldn't afford to fix it, so I have no transportation. I've applied for disability, but I'm not able to do physical labor in the meantime. I get food stamps for groceries, and for the past two months, I've given every penny I could scrape together to prepaid electric because my landlord stays broke.





I have two female dogs who just turned 2. They're my whole world, and I won't leave them behind.





I'm raising this money to cover costs of moving and will give me time to get it together so that we're going to be okay.