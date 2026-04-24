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Help Me Keep a Home for My Children ❤️

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJanada Lopez

Help Me Keep a Home for My Children ❤️

I’ve started and deleted this post so many times because I honestly never thought I would have to ask for help like this.


But when it comes to my children and keeping a roof over their heads, my pride has to come second. ❤️


Our family has been through a really difficult season. Because of changes with jobs and income, we fell behind on our mortgage. I tried to do everything I could to keep us afloat, including going through a forbearance with our mortgage company. For a while, things were okay, but life happened and we fell behind again.


Now we’re facing something that absolutely terrifies me: the possibility of losing our home to foreclosure.


The hardest part is that things are finally getting better. I’m working. I’m able to make our mortgage payments moving forward. We CAN afford to stay in our home.


I’m just so far behind that catching up feels impossible on my own.


Right now, we need approximately $13,000 to catch up on the mortgage and save our home.


And I cannot just sit back and watch my children lose the place they call home without doing everything I possibly can to stop it.


This is where my babies sleep every night. This is where they come home after school. Their things are here. Their memories are here. Their comfort and stability are here.


They shouldn’t have to carry the weight of the financial struggles the adults around them have gone through.


So as uncomfortable and embarrassing as this is for me, I’m asking for help.


I’m not asking anyone to fix my life or pay my bills forever. I’m finally getting back on my feet and I can handle things going forward. I just need help getting out of this hole before we lose the chance to save our home.


I’m setting a goal of $15,000 to help cover the approximately $13,000 we need toward the mortgage, along with related fees and immediate expenses while we get completely caught up.


If you can give $5, $10, $20, or anything at all, please know how grateful I will be. And if donating isn’t possible, PLEASE share this. A share costs nothing, and it could put this in front of someone who is able to help.


I know $13,000 is a lot of money. But I also know that a lot of people giving a little can turn into something life-changing for a family.


I’m fighting with everything in me to keep this home for my children.


I just need some help fighting. ❤️🏠


Thank you to anyone who donates, shares, prays for us, sends encouragement, or simply takes the time to read our story. I will never forget it.

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