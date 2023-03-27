Help Me Honor My Husband's Memory

On August 19th, my husband had a massive heart attack and passed away right in front of me. I'm trying to raise enough money to help me pay for his memorial. Any help that I could get would be deeply appreciated. My husband was a big Redskins fan and he also did serve in the US Air Force

Thank you so much. I also have a son that has schizophrenia that lives with me. And I’m retired. Can’t work right now cause I’m disabled. And I just wouldn’t want enough to cover his memorial. When my husband passed away, we didn’t have any insurance. We were trying to get some but since he had bypass surgery back in 2018 we were having trouble getting the insurance we need at a price we could afford.