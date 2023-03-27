Help Me Honor My Father's Memory

My father passed away on September 8th at the age of 89. I'm raising money to cover the costs of his cremation, viewing, and a dinner to celebrate his life with family and friends. Your support would mean so much during this time. Unfortunately my father didn't have burial insurance so I'm trying to have a service to show the love I have for him and to thank him for being the best father I could ask for I am on SSDI and can't afford to bury him myself just asking for a little help