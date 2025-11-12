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Help me help others - I need to save my business

Goal£5,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byTahlia Goodbody

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tahlia Goodbody

Help me help others - I need to save my business

I am a woman in my early sixties trying to raise £5,000 to help me and my small independent business survive an immediate cash-flow crisis.

I need to remain anonymous because I do not want my customers, staff or local business community to know how precarious things have become. I understand that this may make it harder for people to contribute, but I hope my honesty will help people understand why I am asking.

After a lifetime of working, teaching and supporting other people, I put my savings, energy and several years of work into creating a community-focused health and wellbeing business.

The business provides work for a team of self-employed teachers and offers a welcoming place where people can improve their physical and mental wellbeing. It is a real, established business with loyal customers—not an untested idea—but rising operating costs and an unexpected VAT burden have created a serious short-term crisis.

After crossing the VAT registration threshold, I now have to put aside approximately 10% of everything the business receives for VAT. At the same time, I must meet rent, service charges, energy bills, teachers’ pay and all the essential costs involved in keeping the doors open.

I have cut costs wherever I can. I do not take a proper salary from the business and currently draw only enough to cover some of my most basic commitments. I have also used the business overdraft to keep everything paid, but this month I reached the limit of the £3,000 available to me.

I am now facing September’s bills without enough money to cover both the business and my basic personal living costs.

At my age, this is frightening. The business was intended to create some security for my later years—not leave me facing the possibility of losing everything I have worked to build. I am not in a position to start again easily, and I do not have substantial savings or another income to fall back on.

I am trying to raise £5,000 as a short-term bridge. The money would help towards:

  1. Essential rent, energy and business overheads
  2. Paying the self-employed people who work with me
  3. VAT and other unavoidable liabilities
  4. Reducing the immediate pressure on the overdraft
  5. Covering my most basic living expenses while I stabilise the business

I am taking practical steps to reduce overheads and rebuild reliable monthly income. There are reasons to believe the business can recover, but those changes will take time. My immediate concern is getting safely through September and protecting the livelihood I have spent years creating.

It is deeply uncomfortable to admit that I need help. I have always worked hard, supported myself and tried to meet my responsibilities. I am not asking anyone to finance an extravagant lifestyle or rescue me from reckless spending. I am simply asking for some breathing space during an exceptionally difficult period.

If you can contribute, even a small amount, it will help me keep going. If you cannot donate but are willing to share this appeal, that would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for reading and for offering hope to someone who is doing everything she can not to lose what she has built.

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