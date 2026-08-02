Help me heal from cancer

I never thought I’d be here asking for help, but life has changed overnight. I’m currently fighting cancer, and every day is a battle—physically, emotionally, and financially. Treatment is expensive, and I’m doing everything I can to stay strong and keep going. If you’re reading this, please know that even the smallest support can make a real difference—whether it’s a donation, a share, or a kind word. I’m holding on to hope, and with your help, I can keep fighting. Please stand with me in this journey. Thank you for being part of my strength



