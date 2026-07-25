Help Me Heal and Bring My Story to Life”

My story has already been featured on national true‑crime television — including Forensic Files: “Video Diary” and Friday the 13th Murders: “Feared Silent” — but the versions they aired weren’t the full truth, and they weren’t told in my voice. I’m fighting to stabilize my life while finishing the real story, the one I lived. Your support gives me the breathing room to keep going and the strength to finally tell it the right way.





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My Personal Situation

I’ve carried trauma, fear, and responsibility for years. I’ve learned to survive under pressure most people never experience. I’ve tried to handle everything alone, but the weight has become too much. The stress slows me down, drains my energy, and makes it harder to survive. And while people have made millions from my suffering I am struggling to save what little I have left. And the dominoes are starting to fall those familiar with my story know how I was portrayed in Forensic Files and I have had to suffer the weight of the court of public opinion who judged me based on a story that was only partially true and presented in a way to sell a story not tell a story. Thank you for taking the time to read this and I appreciate any help or guidance anyone can offer me. Thank you for your support





I’m not asking for luxury. I’m asking for stability — enough support to take some pressure off so I can breathe, heal, and keep moving forward.