GiveSendGo Logo

Help Me Grow Gloffers Afya: Building a Nutrition B

Fundraiser Image

Help Me Grow Gloffers Afya: Building a Nutrition B

GoalKSh 500,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byGlory Marwa

Help Me Grow Gloffers Afya: Building a Nutrition B

My Journey to Build Gloffers Afya — A Nutrition Business With a Purpose

My name is Glory, a trained nutrition professional with a passion for helping families make better choices about food and nutrition. I started Gloffers Afya because I believe good nutrition should not be a privilege—it should be accessible to ordinary families.

Through my experience and interaction with families, I have seen how poor nutrition, inadequate diets and lack of practical nutrition information can affect children and adults. I wanted to create something that goes beyond giving advice. I wanted to build a nutrition brand that provides practical, affordable and nutritious products while also educating people about healthy living.

That dream became Gloffers Afya.

Starting a small business is not easy. I have ideas, knowledge and the determination to make this work, but limited financial resources have made it difficult to purchase the equipment, ingredients, packaging materials and other resources needed to grow the business professionally.

I am now seeking support to help me take Gloffers Afya from a small beginning into a sustainable nutrition business. The funds will help with food-processing equipment, quality raw materials, packaging, branding, product development and reaching more customers.

My vision is bigger than simply selling products. I want Gloffers Afya to become a trusted nutrition brand that helps families access nutritious products and reliable nutrition education, while creating an opportunity for me to build a sustainable livelihood.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will bring me one step closer to this dream. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing my campaign with others would also mean so much to me.

Thank you for believing in my dream and supporting Gloffers Afya.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,190 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve