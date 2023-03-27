Help Me Give My Son Justin a Fair Chance at His Appeal

My name is Christy, and Justin Sales is my youngest son.

I am asking for help raising the money needed to hire an experienced Virginia appellate attorney to thoroughly review Justin’s case and fight his conviction and life sentence.

Justin has had troubles in his life, and I am not going to pretend that he hasn’t. But those troubles do not tell you everything about who my son is.

Justin is one of the sweetest and most caring people I know. He can be hard to get along with if you don’t really know him. He doesn’t let everyone in easily. But when Justin lets you into his life and truly cares about you, there is nothing he wouldn’t do for you.

And his laugh—I wish everyone could hear it.

Justin has this infectious laugh that can completely change the mood in a room. When you’re down, somehow he can make you laugh and make things feel a little lighter. That’s one of the things I miss the most.

I love my son with my whole heart.

Even in the situation he is in today, Justin continues to make me proud. He is serving a sentence that could keep him in prison for the rest of his life, yet he still tries to stand tall. He still tries to be a good man. He still finds ways to care about the people he loves.

One of the hardest parts of all of this is watching Justin miss out on being a father to his son. His son is still young, and Justin wants the opportunity to be present in his life—to watch him grow, guide him, love him, and be the dad he wants to be. Those are years and moments that can never be given back. Even from where he is, being a father matters deeply to Justin, and I know how much it hurts him to be missing this time with his son.

As his mother, I cannot give up on him. Wrong, right, or indifferent, I will always stand behind my son. My love for him does not disappear because of the situation he is in. I will continue to stand beside him and fight to make sure he has every opportunity available to have his case fully and fairly reviewed.

We are trying to retain an attorney with extensive experience in Virginia criminal appeals and post-conviction cases. We want that attorney to independently examine the entire case—including the trial record, the evidence, the interstate custody and detainer history, Justin’s speedy-trial rights, and any other constitutional or legal issues that may provide grounds for an appeal or other post-conviction relief.

We are not asking people reading this fundraiser to determine whether Justin’s conviction should be overturned. That is for the courts to decide.

What I am asking is that my son have an experienced appellate attorney who has the knowledge, resources, and time to examine every legitimate legal issue in his case and fight for him.

Quality appellate representation in a serious case can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Our goal is to raise $40,000, with the funds dedicated exclusively to Justin’s legal representation and related appellate expenses. Funds will be directed in accordance with the fundraising platform’s requirements for legal-defense campaigns.

I know $40,000 is a lot of money. I also know I cannot do this alone.

If you can donate, no amount is too small. If you can’t donate, please share Justin’s fundraiser. Sometimes getting his story in front of the right person can be just as valuable.

I am his mother. I have seen Justin at his best and at his worst. I know his faults, and I know his heart.

And I will continue fighting to make sure my youngest son has every legal opportunity available to him.

Justin still stands tall.

So I am going to stand beside him.

Thank you for reading our story, for sharing it, for donating if you’re able, and most of all for giving my son a chance to have his case thoroughly reviewed.

— Christy, Justin’s Mom