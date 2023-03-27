Help Me Get Treatment for Infected Arm

I'm currently homeless, living in a backyard. Recently something bit me and caused my arm to get badly infected. I was hospitalized for 6 days, but without insurance I was forced to leave without medication for the infection. I'm scared it will reach my bloodstream if it's not treated. I'm asking for help covering my medical bills and the cost of medication I need. Your support would mean so much to me right now.im in so much pain can't lift my arm n the infection is getting worse I'm asking for financial help to pay for my medical expenses it would be greatly appreciated I don't have family anymore my father recently passed n it's been hard since then he's all I had left I know how much the help from everyone would go mylma long ways