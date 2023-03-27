Help Me Get Transportation for My Promotion

I'm up for a promotion at work, and to make it happen, I need two things: a working phone and reliable transportation. Right now, I'm paying $600 every two weeks for my motel room, which makes it impossible to save for a bike or e-bike at the same time.





I've been working at the Golden Corral buffet at exit 7 for almost a year, and I'm a hard worker. But my income doesn't stretch far enough to cover both my housing and the transportation I need to move forward.





I'm asking for help raising money to get some type of transportation, an e-bike, whatever I can afford. Your donation would mean so much to me as I work toward this promotion. Thank you for standing with me.