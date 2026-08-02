Help Me Get to Texas to be with my Family

My brother suddenly passed away, and my dad and sister-in-law need support right now. I'm raising money to get to Texas to be with them during this time.





I'll use the funds to cover my travel costs, including a rental car while I'm there. I also want to help with food and other things we may need as we navigate this loss together. Eventually, I'm hoping to make it to his memorial in California, and this fundraiser will help me get there too.





Thank you for any support

Jody Garber