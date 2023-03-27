Help Me Get to My Wife in Colorado

I’m trying to raise $2,000 to help me get from Salina, Kansas, to Delta, Colorado, so I can be with my wife.

Right now we’re separated, and I’m doing everything I can to get to her and make the move. I need to bring my belongings with me, so I’m planning to rent a one-way U-Haul. The truck is approximately $800, and the rest of the money will help cover gas and other necessary travel expenses.

I’m not comfortable asking people for money, but I’m at a point where I need some help getting this done. My goal is simple: get to Colorado, reunite with my wife, and get our life back together.

Any amount helps. $10, $20, $50—whatever someone can afford can make a difference. And if you can’t donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. A share could reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for anything you can do to help me get to my wife.



